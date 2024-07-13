Moscow condemns Australia 'paranoia' for espionage arrests of Russia-born couple

Sydney: Russia has accused Australia of inciting "anti-Russian paranoia" for charging a Russian-born couple with espionage, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported on Saturday.

The married couple, who hold Australian citizenship, were arrested on charges of working to access material related to Australia's national security, though no significant compromise had been identified, the Australian Federal Police said on Friday.

The woman, 40, an information systems technician in the Australian Army, travelled to Russia and instructed her husband in Australia to log into her official account to access defence materials, police said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking to reporters on Friday, warned that "people will be held to account who interfere with our national interests and that's precisely what these arrests represent."