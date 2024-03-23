Moscow terror attack shakes Russia after Putin’s vote triumph

The bloody assault on the capital Friday was a throwback to an earlier period of Putin’s quarter-century reign, when suicide bombings, most blamed on Islamists from within Russia or its neighbors, killed scores. The death toll is the worst in the capital since twin suicide attacks in Moscow subway stations killed at least 40 in 2010. Islamist groups have targeted Russia citing what they call anti-Muslim policies by the Kremlin.

The Russian president, just days after cementing his grip on the country after his reelection to a fifth term with 87 per cent of the vote, was monitoring developments closely Friday, the Kremlin said. Investigators called it a terrorist act. Authorities canceled public events and tightened security in cities across the country.

On March 7, the US Embassy in Moscow had issued a public warning that “extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts.” But Putin earlier this week dismissed that as “obvious blackmail” and the US provided no more details publicly.

While the US did not say specifically that the warning was related to the attack, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement Friday night that “the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow.”

“The US government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding ‘duty to warn’ policy,” she added.

President Joe Biden was being updated on the events Friday, according to the White House. There was no indication of Ukrainian involvement, Kirby said.

Some Russian state-media commentators suggested Kyiv may be to blame, but Ukraine denied any role, calling it a false-flag operation by the Kremlin.

“The US Embassy warning in early March indicates we had intelligence on some sort of planning,” said Thad Troy, a former Central Intelligence Agency Russia specialist who served in Moscow.

“I doubt it’s a false-flag. Putin is secure and doesn’t need to do that,” he said, noting that it’s still very early to speculate on the events. “It’s more likely true terrorism since Russian civilians were targeted and killed.”

Russia has also faced other major terrorist attacks in the past including the seizure of a school in Beslan in the south of the country, which led to more than 380 fatalities in 2004 and a hostage-taking in 2002 at the Nord-Ost theater in Moscow, in which 170 people died. Both of those attacks were conducted by Chechen separatists.

A suicide bombing by an Islamist extremist in the St. Petersburg subway killed 16 including the attacker in 2017.