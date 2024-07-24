Mountainous Nepal's sad history of air crashes

Mountainous Nepal, where a small plane carrying 19 passengers caught fire during takeoff in the capital on Wednesday, has a sorry history of deadly air crashes.

Before Wednesday's crash, nearly 360 people had been killed in the country in 19 air crashes since 2000.

Here are details of plane and helicopter crashes this century in the Himalayan country, where several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads.