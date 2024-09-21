Mpox: Africa’s scientists protecting the world from contagion

Shabir Madhi, a pediatrician and vaccinologist at the University of the Witwatersrand, who’s working on immunisations to prevent deaths from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections.

Madhi says an element of cultural imperialism — the idea that research can be better done in high-income countries — is giving way to an appreciation of the unique skill set that exists in Africa, especially as donors and philanthropic organisations focus more on supporting the continent’s scientists and encouraging them to lead research projects, not just implement them.

Raymond Hamoonga, a veterinarian and epidemiologist at the Zambia National Public Health Institute, studying the intersection of human, animal, plant, and environmental conditions that gives rise to new microbial threats.

Hamoonga says Covid highlighted the disparities that exist across the globe and the ingenuity of under-resourced African medical teams who created novel ways to deliver care at home when faced with a lack of facilities to isolate coronavirus patients. “Our health systems aren’t as strong, but we learned beautiful lessons,” he says. “I dare say, we were even innovative.”

Hamoonga, who completed post-graduate training in New Zealand before returning to his native Zambia 10 years ago, says it may not be as lucrative working back here in Africa, but “I think we’ve got an environment that is right for research.”

Helen Rees, a medical doctor, scientist, executive director of Wits RHI at the University of the Witwatersrand and chair of the WHO’s African immunisation technical advisory group. She’s pushing for greater access to critical vaccines, including local manufacturing in Africa, to make the region less vulnerable to over-looked microbial threats, while vaccines are stockpiled in rich countries.

“After Covid, the initiative to have vaccine manufacturing was warmly embraced,” Rees says, “but because of what’s happening with mpox, people are saying, ‘This is real. This is going to continue to happen unless we can access our own [vaccines].’”

There needs to be a commitment to build sustainable research capacity across Africa. “We can’t load more and more expectations onto low-resource, low-income countries unless we’re serious about increasing those resources,” she says.

Jacqueline Weyer, who heads up the emerging zoonotic and parasitic unit at South Africa’s National Institute of Communicable Diseases, where she studies viruses, like Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, that circulate in animals and cause disease when they spillover and infect humans.

The spread of SARS-CoV-2 highlighted the importance of global collaboration, she says. It also renewed interest in virology and funding research into pathogens with pandemic potential.

“Some of these really formidable diseases come from Africa,” Weyer says. “People are realising that we need to support African scientists and African research institutes because we can’t continue the way we’ve been going, where outside groups come in, do what they need to do, and go home with no capacity left behind.”