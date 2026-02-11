<p>At least 10 people, including the suspected shooter, were killed in a shooting at a high school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Canada">Canada</a>'s British Columbia on Tuesday. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shooting">incident </a>took place at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia's Peace region.</p><p>While one suspect is believed to be dead, the police are investigating the possibility of involvement of another shooter. </p>.Motive behind killing of Bengaluru techie in Canada not known yet: Home Minister G Parameshwara.<p>The police have also asked residents to stay indoors as additional forces are being deployed in the region.</p><p>Larry Neufeld, member of the legislature for Peace River South, told the media that an "excess" of resources, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been sent to the community.</p><p>He said he did not want to release any more information over concerns that it might jeopardise the safety of the ongoing operation.</p><p>"We do understand that a few folks are out looking for loved ones, and again, please, please go back to your homes and shelter in place and allow the amazing people of the RCMP to make this community, this beautiful community, safe again," he said.</p><p>According to the provincial government website, the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has about 175 students from classes 7 to 12.</p>