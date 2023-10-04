Multiple people shot at Morgan State University

Multiple people were shot on the Morgan State University campus in Baltimore on Tuesday night, prompting a shelter-in-place order.
The Baltimore Police Department later said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the incident was no longer considered an active shooter situation while continuing to ask people to shelter in place.
A dispatcher with the university’s campus police department who confirmed that multiple people were shot did not provide more details about the shooting. The police had previously stated that there was an active shooter on the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.
The university asked people to stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall, a dormitory building, and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.
Homecoming week was underway on campus, and a coronation event for “Mister & Miss Morgan State University” had been held at the arts center earlier in the evening.
Morgan State University is one of Maryland’s oldest historically Black colleges. Nearly 9,000 students are enrolled.
The situation at Morgan State on Tuesday night was only the latest example of an armed person threatening a college campus. In August, a graduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was charged with killing a faculty member. Later that month, a white gunman drove onto the Jacksonville, Florida, campus of Edward Waters University, a historically Black college, where he put on a bulletproof vest and drove away minutes later, before killing three Black people in a nearby Dollar General store.
In February, a gunman killed three students and injured five others on the campus of Michigan State University.