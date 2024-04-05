Music teacher charged with taking teenagers on trips to abuse them

The teacher, Paul Geer, 56, was arrested Wednesday evening in Hancock, New York, where he lives a short distance from the site of the school, which closed in 2014. He was charged with six counts related to bringing three different children across state lines to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Geer pleaded not guilty at an arraignment before a federal magistrate judge in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday, and was denied release pending a detention hearing set for Monday.

For former students at the school, his arrest vindicated many years of online campaigns and legal battles involving that place and, specifically, that man.

Liz Boysick, 41, identified as “Victim 2” in the indictment, was 16 when Geer drove her to Pennsylvania ahead of a class trip there and forced her to perform oral sex in his van, she said. Decades later, she was in court to see Geer in shackles during the hearing.

“It was really powerful hearing what mattered to me counts,” she said afterward. “He will not get one more tear out of me. Now is the time for me to live my life.”

Geer was in his 20s and living with his parents when an older couple approached him at a choral recital that he was leading and offered him a job at the Family School, as it is known, on the spot. They were Tony and Betty Argiros, who founded the school in the 1980s.

For Geer, that began a career of more than 20 years at the school, which billed itself as a last resort for parents frustrated and distraught by their children’s drug or alcohol abuse, or behavioral issues. Former students have said he asked personal questions about their sex lives and singled out children to stay behind with him after class, which was held in a red barn beside a pond.

The indictment described Geer as a bully who, in addition to subjecting students to “repeated sexual abuse,” forced them to eat moldy food, haul heavy loads of rocks around the campus and endure communication blackouts for long periods.

On three separate occasions outlined in the indictment, Geer drove students out of state on one-on-one trips and coerced them into sexual activity. The victims were two boys and a girl, ages 14-17.

Mike Milia, 45, of the New York City borough of Brooklyn, is identified as “Victim 1” in the indictment. He was 14 in 1994 when Geer took him on a fishing trip to Maine and sexually abused him, according to the indictment.

On the way back to Hancock, Geer “told him not to tell anyone of what had just happened,” according to a lawsuit filed by Milia in 2019. That case is pending.

Geer was questioned about taking a minor to Maine in a deposition that same year.