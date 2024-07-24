Musk activates internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel

The high-speed internet will enable potentially life-saving medical consultations via real-time video calling, the UAE foreign ministry said in February.

Internet connectivity in Gaza is poor because of the lack of power and fuel to operate provider centres. This makes it harder for medical staff and rescue teams to work, and restricts hospital services and the health ministry's centralised system.

The UAE, an oil producer and regional finance and tourism hub, signed a deal normalising ties with Israel in 2020 along with Bahrain and Morocco. Sudan later also sealed a normalisation agreement with Israel.

The Gaza war began when Hamas-led fighters attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages back to the Palestinian enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, and devastated much of the coastal territory.