Musk warned by Israel on providing communication aid to Gaza

On Friday, Israel disrupted communications and the internet in the besieged enclave, preventing approximately 2.3 million residents from communicating with one another or the outside world.

International humanitarian organizations claimed that the blackout was making Gaza's already dire circumstances worse. According to them, the inability to communicate affects the main emergency number, 101, and delays the timely arrival of ambulances to help airstrike victims who are hurt.

Elon Musk announced on Saturday that SpaceX, the billionaire's aerospace company, will provide connectivity to globally recognized Gaza aid groups through Starlink- a satellite internet constellation.

Following US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's criticism of Israel's decision to cut off communications in Gaza, Musk made his statement.