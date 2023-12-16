Musk warns of Italy's shrinking population at Meloni event

By Chiara Albanese, Alberto Brambilla and Eamon Akil Farhat,

When Giorgia Meloni first staged an annual political festival, her top guests were colleagues from her small, far-right party. On Saturday, star billing went to Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man.

A shrinking population poses a major risk to Italy’s workforce that can’t be addressed solely through immigration, Musk said in central Rome, adding that countries including Italy must maintain their cultural identities. Fears about climate change are “somewhat overblown” in the short term, he added.

The Tesla Inc. CEO and owner of the X social media network held one of his young sons in his arms as he took the stage at Meloni’s Atreju festival.

Addressing a packed audience gathered in Sant’Angelo Castle - once a prison and a fortress for popes - Musk said “it’s important to have children and create the new generation. As simple as it sounds, if people do not have children there is no new generation.”

The billionaire warned of the dangers of “woke mind-virus,” a favorite talking point, and of unchecked migration. He also said that X, formerly Twitter, was “already seeing advertisers return” after recent controversy over extremist content. “I think X will be fine,” he said.