Myanmar junta's conscription plan lays bare toll of fighting rebels

A junta spokesman did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment. The military has been battling an expanding armed resistance since a 2021 coup toppled the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and the junta describes the resistance fighters as "terrorists", blaming them for destroying Myanmar's peace and stability.

The conscription plan, slated to start in April, will require all men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 to serve for up to two years, while specialists like doctors aged up to 45 must serve for three years. The service can be extended to a total of five years, according to state media.

Ye Myo Hein, senior advisor to the United States Institute of Peace think-tank, assessed most military battalions are currently struggling to meet the even half the recommended troop strength of 200 soldiers.

"There has been a notable decline in the number of officer enlistments as well," he told Reuters.

"Additionally, the loss of officers, including Brigadier Generals...have been significantly higher due to shrinking battalion sizes and decreasing rank-and-file soldiers."

Last year, Ye Myo Hein estimated the Myanmar military had around 70,000 combat soldiers, citing interviews with military deserters and defectors, analysis of military documents and casualty counts.

Anthony Davis, a security analyst with British-based Jane's intelligence company, had estimated the total strength of the rebel ethnic armies at around 75,000 in 2021.

The current size of the anti-junta resistance is now likely higher with the emergence of more resistance groups as the conflict drags on, analysts said.

The Tatmadaw, as the military is known, has not publicly declared the size of its fighting force in recent years.

Miemie Winn Byrd, an analyst who previously served in the U.S. army, said defections had risen sharply in the past few months, based on interviews with military battalion commanders and other soldiers who had deserted.

"Myanmar's military forces are fatigued and demoralised," she said, adding that basic supplies such as food and equipment were in short supply.

Former army captain Htet Myat, who defected in June 2021 and now helps other soldiers defect, told Reuters in December that some battalions only had around 130 soldiers. Htet Myat said he defected because he opposed the 2021 coup.

The military's battlefield defeats have lead to unprecedented public calls for Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing to step down three years after the junta took power from the civilian government.