Nancy Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris as presidential candidate of Democratic party

Washington: Top Democratic leader and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns from within their party that he would be unable to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

Harris, 59, is mostly likely to be the presidential nominee of the Democratic party now that she has been endorsed by President Joe Biden, who announced on Sunday that he will not seek re-election, as well as other top party leaders including former president Bill Clinton.

“Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The endorsement from Pelosi, 84, is significant given that she is a towering personality within the Democratic Party.