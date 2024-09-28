Nasrallah's death is 'measure of justice' for his many victims, Biden says

Rehoboth Beach: US President Joe Biden on Saturday called Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "a measure of justice" for his many victims, and said the United States fully supported Israel's right to defend itself against Iran-supported groups.
Biden said he had directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to further enhance the defense posture of US military forces in the Middle East to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader war.
Ultimately, he said, the US aimed to de-escalate ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means. He did not address a comment from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying Nasrallah's death would be avenged.
Published 28 September 2024, 17:09 IST