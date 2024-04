NATO boss floats 100 billion euro military aid fund for Ukraine

But diplomats said there was a growing view within NATO that the time had come to put military aid to Ukraine on a more sustainable, long-term footing and the Western alliance was best placed to take on much of that role.

Some also said that threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would regard various steps taken by NATO allies as escalatory had not led to retaliatory action against them.

As part of the plan, NATO would create a NATO Mission for Ukraine, although it was as yet unclear whether the mission would operate inside the country, diplomats said. Some countries were cautious about even naming the operation as a mission.

Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary general, has said the plan is partly "to shield against winds of political change" in any NATO member but Trump is uppermost in the minds of many, a senior NATO diplomat said.

NATO declined to comment in detail on Stoltenberg's proposals but a NATO official said foreign ministers would "discuss the best way to organise NATO's support for Ukraine, to make it more powerful, predictable and enduring".

"No final decisions are to be taken at the April ministerial meetings, and discussions will continue as we approach the Washington summit in July," the official said, declining to be named.

Diplomats cautioned that discussions on the proposal were at an early stage and it was unclear whether the 100 billion euro total would be accepted or how it would be financed. All NATO decisions require consensus among the alliance's 32 members.

"It goes some way to protecting in case of Trump. But it is impossible to create something Trump-proof," said another diplomat.

"A fund of 100 billion looks very optimistic, knowing how difficult it was to agree on a smaller amount at EU level," the diplomat added.