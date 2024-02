Brussels: Eighteen NATO countries will hit the target of 2 per cent in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I expect 18 allies to spend 2 per cent of their GDP on defence this year," Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels.

He added that NATO's European states would invest a combined total of $380 billion in defence this year.