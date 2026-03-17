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NATO, others turn down US call for help in Hormuz: Donald Trump

Last week, Trump had sought help from European nations and others who depend on oil supplies transiting from the Hormuz Strait to safeguard the critical waterway.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 19:21 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 19:21 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpNATOOilWest AsiawarStrait of Hormuz

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