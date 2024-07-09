NATO’s new boss: Affable, pragmatic and ready for Trump, if required

Berlin: Mark Rutte rode off into the sunset on his bicycle last week, making a carefully choreographed exit from Dutch politics, which he has dominated as prime minister for nearly 14 years. His next job will be even more challenging: He will be the new head of a NATO that is facing threats ranging from Russian aggression to the rise of right-wing nationalism across Europe.

Rutte, known as a flexible pragmatist, will bring his experience at conciliation to the 32-nation military alliance when he takes over as secretary-general from Jens Stoltenberg on Oct. 1.

As it celebrates its 75th anniversary with a summit in Washington this week, NATO, which was founded to deter the former Soviet Union from further expansion in Europe, has found renewed purpose in its support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. Beyond that challenge, NATO faces a Russian government forging stronger ties with China and Iran, even as Beijing tries to dominate Asia and Tehran expands its nuclear program.

Leading member states like France and Germany are dealing with the empowerment of far-right parties with clear sympathies for Moscow. Hungary and Turkey are authoritarian democracies. And there are new demands to spend more money on the military.

Then there is the strong possibility that Donald Trump, a vocal skeptic about NATO and aid to Ukraine, will return to the White House as the leading presence in what remains a US-dominated alliance.

But Rutte, 57, has managed four difficult and different ruling coalitions in the Netherlands with aplomb, putting the need for agreement before personal ideology. He is a known quantity for other leaders, and has been praised both by President Joe Biden, who pushed him to take the job, and by Trump, who once said after an Oval Office meeting, “I like this guy!”

Unlike Stoltenberg, a Norwegian, Rutte comes from a country fully integrated in both NATO and the European Union. “That is really substantively important now, because we really need both organizations to work more closely together,” said Camille Grand, a former assistant NATO secretary-general now at the European Council on Foreign Relations. That synergy will be necessary to enable Europe to do more for its own defense as Washington turns toward Asia, he said.

“He is a nice and easy guy, but also extremely tough, who does not suffer fools gladly,” said Robert de Groot, a former Dutch ambassador to the European Union who has worked closely with Rutte since 2011. “He’s extremely kind and loyal, but he will drive you like he drives himself.”

Stoltenberg said he was hesitant to give Rutte any advice, “but what is obvious is that the main task for NATO is to ensure that we are united.”

The 32 alliance members “have agreed on many issues,” Stoltenberg said in a wide-ranging discussion with a small group of journalists Sunday. “We will not agree on every issue in the future, either, but we have proven extremely resilient.”

Rutte, the son of a car dealer, is known for his big smile and has a penchant for finding common ground, rather than pushing his own point of view.

Despite his affability, he is a private person of regular habits who lives alone, does not cook, drives an old Saab and goes to the same summer house every year. Those habits limit what he considers to be distracting choices that divert him from his real love — politics and his job.