Navalny aide confirms his death, unclear where his body is in Arctic Russian region

Moscow: Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday that Russia's most prominent opposition leader was dead but said it was unclear where his body had been taken as a morgue close to the Arctic prison where he died said it had not received the body.

Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said that an official death notice had been given to Navalny's mother, Lydumila. The time of death, she said, was 2:17 p.m. local time (0917 GMT) on Feb. 16, according to the notice.

"We demand that Alexei Navalny's body be given to his family immediately," Yarmysh said.

Until now, the prison service statement on Friday had been the only official word on the death of Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Yarmysh, writing on social media platform X, said an employee of the prison had said that Navalny's body had been taken to Salekhard, the town near the prison complex, by Russian investigators, who were conducting "research".