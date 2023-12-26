Navalny remains unfazed despite facing harsh reality at snow-swept prison

Moscow: Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday confirmed his arrival at what he described as a snow-swept prison above the Arctic Circle and said he was in excellent spirits despite a tiring 20-day journey to get there.

Navalny posted an update on X via his lawyers after his allies lost touch with him for more than two weeks while he was in transit with no information about where he was being taken, prompting expressions of concern from Western politicians.

His spokeswoman said on Monday that Navalny, 47, had been tracked down to the IK-3 penal colony north of the Arctic Circle located in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region about 1,900 km (1200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

"I am your new Father Frost," Navalny wrote jokingly in his first post from his new prison, a reference to the harsh weather conditions there.

"Well, I now have a sheepskin coat, an ushanka hat (a fur hat with ear-covering flaps), and soon I will get valenki (traditional Russian winter footwear).

"The 20 days of the transfer were quite tiring, but I'm still in an excellent mood, as Father Frost should be."