Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Navalny was poisoned with frog toxin: European Governments

Six months after his death, Russia’s Investigative Committee refused to open a criminal investigation into Navalny’s death, and said in a report that a combination of medical factors had killed him.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 15:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 15:56 IST
World newsRussiaAlexei Navalnypoisoning

Follow us on :

Follow Us