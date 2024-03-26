Nawaz Sharif blames 2017’s Pakistan's military establishment for his ouster then

Before coming to power, Nawaz had vowed to bring to justice those former generals and judges who toppled his government “illegally.” His close aide and incumbent Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently said the parliament should summon Gen Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt-Gen (R) Faiz Hamid and Imran Khan and quiz them on their role for toppling the Nawaz government in 2017 and the economic disaster that followed after his ouster.