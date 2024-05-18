Nawaz Sharif set to be made President of ruling PML-N party on May 28

Shehbaz Sharif had, earlier this week, resigned from the same post citing the “unjust” disqualification of the party supremo and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif from the PM Office stressing that it was time for the latter to “resume his rightful place as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party.”

The decision was taken the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party’s central working committee meeting earlier in the day. It was also confirmed by the party's Lahore chapter President Saif Ul Malook Khokhar, The News International reported.