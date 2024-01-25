Nawaz Sharif’s daughter says Pakistan’s military establishment brought her father back from UK

A while later, she repeated: “They ousted Nawaz every now and then. ... sometimes in (Musharraf) plane hijacking case and sometimes for not taking a salary from his son. But now those who ousted him have brought him back.”

Sharif was disqualified in 2017 and later in 2018 convicted in two cases of corruption. He was arrested and put in jail but set free after being given a bail. He, however, jumped the bail and left for the UK in November 2019 on “medical grounds.”

Since his return to the country, things have eased for the PML-N leader as he has gotten relief from various courts in case after case against him.