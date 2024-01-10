Nearly 2,000 migrants evacuated from Brooklyn tent shelter because of storm

“They told me we had to evacuate because the tents might not have resisted the winds,” Chavez wrote in a text message in Spanish. “The last storm, we were scared because it seemed like the tents could’ve been blown away.”

“They were really loud, the metal in the tents,” he added.

Mayor Eric Adams, speaking to reporters in Albany earlier in the day, said migrants had been temporarily relocated “out of an overabundance of caution.”

“We want to make sure that people are safe,” he said.