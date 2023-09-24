Nearly 75 Ahmadi graves desecrated by police in Pakistan’s Punjab: Community member

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan officer Amir Mahmood told PTI, 'Police under the pressure of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) desecrated 74 graves of Ahmadis by destroying their tombstones in Daska city of Sialkot district of Punjab, some 100kms from Lahore."

Tension still gripped Daska as the TLP threatened to raze the minarets of a historic worship place of the Ahmadi community. The worship place, located in the old Daska city, was built before the Partition by Sir Zafarullah Khan, a member of the Pakistan Movement and the first foreign minister of the independent nation.