'Negative' factors building in US-China ties, foreign minister Wang tells Blinken

Blinken replied that "active diplomacy" was needed to move forward with the agenda set by President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping when they met in San Francisco in November.

"There's no substitute in our judgement for face-to-face diplomacy," Blinken said, adding that he wanted to ensure that "we're as clear as possible about the areas where we have differences, at the very least to avoid misunderstandings, to avoid miscalculations".

Blinken and Wang met in a guesthouse which is part of a sprawling complex of villas, lakes and gardens where many foreign dignitaries, including the then-US President Richard Nixon, have been received.

US State Department officials signalled ahead of the sessions that China's support for Russia would feature strongly, saying that Washington is prepared to act against Chinese companies that have been helping retool and resupply Russia's defence industry.

They have said that such assistance risks hurting the broader China-US relationship, even as ties stabilise after being hit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in 2022 and the US downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in February 2023.

Despite increasing high-level exchanges and working groups tackling issues such as enhanced military communication and global trade, stark differences remain.

Hours before Blinken landed in China on Wednesday, Biden signed a biapartisan bill that included $8 billion to counter China's military might, as well as billions in defence aid for Taiwan and $61 billion for Ukraine.

The disputed South China Sea also remains a flashpoint, while the US is eager to see more progress on the curbing of China's supply of the chemicals to used to make fentanyl.

Todd Robinson, Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, and Nathaniel Fick, ambassador-at-large for cyberspace, are among the officials and envoys accompanying Blinken.