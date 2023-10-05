Nepal aiming at facilitating 1 billion Hindu pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar

Saud was part of a delegation led by Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' that returned from China on September 30. The delegation visited the Kailash Mansarovar on September 28 to carry out, as Saud described, “an on-site study of the area to create a suitable environment for millions of Hindu pilgrims from around the world, including India, to visit Kailash Mansarovar.”

“Our high-level delegation has conducted studies for this purpose. In the coming days, we will hold a discussion with the Chinese authorities to promote tourism in the Kailash area via Nepal. We have already asked the Chinese government to open all three routes and the government of China is positive regarding the matter,” he said.