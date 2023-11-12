Nepal celebrates Diwali worshiping crow, dog besides Goddess Laxmi

Being a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural country, Nepal has long been known for its religious harmony and unity amidst diversity, he pointed out and called for “moving forward on the path of economic prosperity and development of the country by preserving our centuries old tradition and culture.”

Shrestha participated at the Kukur Tihar celebration at Sneha’s Care, an animal rehabilitation centre, situated 10 kms south of Kathmandu, where he joined the founder and chairperson Sneha Shrestha in the worship of the dog.