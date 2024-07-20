Nepal floor test: 3 Opposition parties to not vote in favour of K P Sharma Oli

Kathmandu: Ahead of Sunday's floor test for the newly sworn-in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, the party he broke away with and two other political outfits have announced to vote against him.

Oli succeeded Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda,' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR) last week after Oli's Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) withdrew support and joined hands with the Nepali Congress (NC), the largest party in Parliament, apart from other smaller parties.

The 72-year-old veteran Communist leader, who was sworn in on Monday as the Himalayan nation’s Prime Minister for the fourth time, will be taking the vote of confidence in parliament on Sunday.