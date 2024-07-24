Home
Homeworld

Nepal Plane Crash: 18 Killed in Kathmandu crash, Pilot survives

A small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, killing all 18 people on board. The pilot of the Saurya Airlines flight was the sole survivor, though he sustained serious injuries. The aircraft departed from Tribhuvan International Airport at 11:11 a.m. and was en route to Pokhara, Nepal’s second-largest city and a popular Himalayan tourist destination.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 15:07 IST

A Nepalese aeroplane crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport, resulting in the deaths of 18 people, including a child on July 24.

Credit: PTI

The pilot, the sole survivor of the incident, sustained serious injuries.

Credit: PTI

The Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft of Saurya Airlines, carrying 19 people, including two crew members and technical staff of the airline, was bound for Pokhara International Airport for regular maintenance service when the accident occurred at 11.11 am (local time).

Credit: PTI

"Shortly after takeoff from runway 02, the aircraft veered off to the right and crashed on the east side of the runway," said a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Credit: PTI

It said rescue operations were initiated immediately and fire was brought under control.

Credit: PTI

Fire engines and ambulances were rushed to the spot after the incident.

Credit: PTI

Of the deceased, 15 died on the spot while three died during treatment at a hospital, authorities said.

Credit: PTI

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for post-mortem. The relatives of the victims are gathered outside the hospital, mourning their loss.

Credit: PTI

Published 24 July 2024, 15:07 IST
