Nepal Plane Crash: 18 Killed in Kathmandu crash, Pilot survives

A small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, killing all 18 people on board. The pilot of the Saurya Airlines flight was the sole survivor, though he sustained serious injuries. The aircraft departed from Tribhuvan International Airport at 11:11 a.m. and was en route to Pokhara, Nepal’s second-largest city and a popular Himalayan tourist destination.