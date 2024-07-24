Nepal Plane Crash: 18 Killed in Kathmandu crash, Pilot survives

A Nepalese aeroplane crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport, resulting in the deaths of 18 people, including a child on July 24.
The pilot, the sole survivor of the incident, sustained serious injuries.
The Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft of Saurya Airlines, carrying 19 people, including two crew members and technical staff of the airline, was bound for Pokhara International Airport for regular maintenance service when the accident occurred at 11.11 am (local time).
"Shortly after takeoff from runway 02, the aircraft veered off to the right and crashed on the east side of the runway," said a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.
It said rescue operations were initiated immediately and fire was brought under control.
Fire engines and ambulances were rushed to the spot after the incident.
Of the deceased, 15 died on the spot while three died during treatment at a hospital, authorities said.
The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for post-mortem. The relatives of the victims are gathered outside the hospital, mourning their loss.
Published 24 July 2024, 15:07 IST