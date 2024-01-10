Nepal police arrest 'Buddha boy' over allegations of rape, sexual abuse

Kathmandu: A Nepali man who thousands believed was a reincarnation of the Buddha and who drew international attention as a teenager has been arrested over allegations of rape and sexual abuse, police said on Wednesday.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal police said they arrested Ram Bahadur Bomjon, 33, on Tuesday from a house on the outskirts of Kathmandu where he had been hiding.

"Our team arrested him while he was trying to escape by jumping from the window of the house," CIB said in a statement.