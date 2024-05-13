Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister quits in a setback for Prachanda led govt

There are reports that the Opposition Nepali Congress is trying to mobilise JSP-Nepal and CPN-US led by former prime minister Madhav Nepal to topple the Prachanda-led government. Nepali Congress is currently obstructing the proceedings of the House of Representatives demanding the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Ravi Lamichhene, who is also the president of the Rastriya Swotantra Party over the issue of cooperative fund misappropriation.