Nepalese court finds 'reincarnation of Buddha' guilty of child sexual abuse

Kathmandu: A Nepali court has found a man who thousands believed was a reincarnation of the Buddha guilty of child sexual abuse, a court official said on Tuesday.

As a teenager, Ram Bahadur Bamjon drew international attention in 2005 when tens of thousands of people turned up to see the so-called 'Buddha Boy' sitting cross-legged under a tree in a dense forest in southeastern Nepal for nearly 10 months.

Devotees said he could meditate for several days without water, food or sleep.