Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Netanyahu, after defence chief's dissent, demands 'no excuses' in war on Hamas

His remarks, in a video statement posted online, followed a public challenge by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who accused the government of having avoided a serious discussion of a proposal for a non-Hamas post-war Palestinian administration.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 01:10 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 01:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that any move to establish an alternative to Hamas as the government of Gaza required that the Palestinian Islamist group first be eliminated, and demanded this goal be pursued "without excuses".

His remarks, in a video statement posted online, followed a public challenge by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who accused the government of having avoided a serious discussion of a proposal for a non-Hamas post-war Palestinian administration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 01:10 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuHamas

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT