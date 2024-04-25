Netanyahu calls student protests 'antisemitic', says they must be quelled

A relatively small number of students have staged protests for months at universities in different parts of the country to protest Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza, which began after Hamas led an attack on Israel on October 7 in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 others were taken hostage. Since then, authorities in Gaza say, more than 34,000 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and fighting, the majority of them women and children.