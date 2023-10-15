Netanyahu convenes emergency Israeli cabinet, vows to 'demolish Hamas'

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel's expanded emergency cabinet for the first time on Sunday, saying the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as the country gears up to "demolish Hamas" in Gaza.

The meeting, held in military headquarters in Tel Aviv, began with ministers standing for a moment's silence in memory of the 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas' shock October 7 onslaught, a video released by Netanyahu's office showed.