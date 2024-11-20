Netanyahu, in Gaza, says Hamas will no longer rule enclave

<p>Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to Gaza on Tuesday that Hamas would not rule the Palestinian enclave after the war had ended and that Israel had destroyed the Islamist group's military capabilities.</p><p>Netanyahu also said Israel had not given up trying to locate the 101 remaining hostages believed to be still in the enclave and he offered a $5 million reward for the return of each one.</p><p>"Anyone who dares to harm our hostages will have blood on their head. We will hunt you down and get you," Netanyahu said.</p><p>"Whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way, he and his family, to get out," he said. "Choose, the choice is yours, but the result will be the same. We'll get them all back."</p><p>The comments were made in a video recording by Netanyahu during his visit to Gaza with Israel's defence minister and the head of its army, where he also received a briefing on operational activities.</p>