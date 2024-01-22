Netanyahu rejects Hamas conditions for hostage deal which include 'outright surrender'

A deal brokered in late November by the United States, Qatar and Egypt saw the release of more than 100 of the estimated 240 hostages who were taken captive to Gaza during an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Since that deal ended Netanyahu has faced mounting pressure to secure the release the 136 hostages who remain in captivity.

Netanyahu also took a stronger line on the issue of Palestinian statehood than previously.

"I will not compromise on full Israeli security control of all territory west of the Jordan River," he said.

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he spoke with Netanyahu about possible solutions for creation of an independent Palestinian state, suggesting one path could involve a non-militarized government.

Netanyahu appeared on Saturday to push back against Biden's remarks about Palestinian statehood after the war against Hamas in Gaza ends as the two men do not see eye-to-eye on Palestinians having a state, a solution Biden has advocated to achieve long-term peace.

In the statement on Sunday, Netanyahu repeated that he would insist upon "full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan."

Netanyahu said that he faced down "international and internal pressures," to change this position.

"My insistence is what prevented for years the establishment of a Palestinian state that would have posed an existential danger to Israel," Netanyahu said.