Netanyahu says he won’t bow to pressure to call off Rafah invasion

The Israeli leader played down the chances of a quick breakthrough in indirect talks with Hamas on a cease-fire in exchange for a hostage release. He said that Hamas — the armed group that long controlled Gaza and which led the Oct 7 attack on Israel that started the war — was making “ludicrous” demands in those negotiations.

President Joe Biden said at a news conference Friday that he didn’t expect Israel to invade Rafah while efforts to free the hostages were ongoing.