Netanyahu says Israel developing dual plan to evacuate Rafah civilians, defeat Hamas

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he had ordered the military to develop a dual plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah in southern Gaza and to defeat the remaining Hamas battalions, as international pressure on Israel mounts.

Israel on Friday launched a deadly air strike on Rafah, the last part of the enclave where Gazans have found refuge, despite criticism of its offensive by US President Joe Biden and aid groups' warnings of a high death toll among Palestinians if it advances into the city.