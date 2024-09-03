Netanyahu says Israel must control Philadelphi corridor in Gaza

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday rejected calls to soften his demand to keep troops in the southern Gazan border area as the price for a ceasefire deal, saying it was vital for Israel to control a key lifeline for Hamas.

The issue of the so-called Philadelphi corridor, on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip bordering Egypt, has been a major sticking point in efforts to secure a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and return Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas has rejected any Israeli presence, while Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will not abandon the corridor, where Israeli troops have uncovered dozens of tunnels they say have been used to smuggle weapons and ammunition into Gaza.

"The axis of evil needs the Philadelphi corridor, and for that reason we must control the Philadelphi corridor," he told a news conference in Jerusalem.

"Hamas insists for that reason that we not be there, and for that reason, I insist that we be there," he said.