Netanyahu says Israeli strikes against Hezbollah 'not the end of the story'

He said that the leaders of Hezbollah and Iran should know that the response was 'another step towards changing the situation in the north and returning our residents safely to their homes'
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 August 2024, 13:23 IST

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel took pre-emptive action against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon and that all drones launched against a strategic target in central Israel were intercepted.

He said that the leaders of Hezbollah and Iran should know that the response was "another step towards changing the situation in the north and returning our residents safely to their homes" and that "this is not the end of the story".

Published 25 August 2024, 13:23 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuHezbollahair strikes

