Netanyahu sees no role for Palestinian authority in a postwar Gaza

Jerusalem: Even as Israeli tanks and ground troops continued to battle Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday outlined a postwar vision for the territory, one that he said would not involve the Palestinian Authority in its current form.

“Gaza has to be demilitarized and Gaza has to be de-radicalized,” Netanyahu said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “And I think so far, we haven’t seen any Palestinian force, including the Palestinian Authority, that is able to do it.”

Netanyahu said “overall military responsibility” would be handled by Israel after the war.