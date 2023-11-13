Netanyahu sees no role for Palestinian authority in a postwar Gaza

Jerusalem: Even as Israeli tanks and ground troops continued to battle Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday outlined a postwar vision for the territory, one that he said would not involve the Palestinian Authority in its current form.
“Gaza has to be demilitarized and Gaza has to be de-radicalized,” Netanyahu said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “And I think so far, we haven’t seen any Palestinian force, including the Palestinian Authority, that is able to do it.”
Netanyahu said “overall military responsibility” would be handled by Israel after the war.
The comments were at odds with views expressed by the Biden administration, which last week made it clear that there should be no Israeli “re-occupation” of Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken left open the possibility of a “transition period” after the war, but said that eventually Gaza’s administration “must include Palestinian-led governance and Gaza unified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.”
The Israeli military released footage over the weekend of tanks rolling past the concrete shells of half-destroyed buildings in Gaza and soldiers scrambling through abandoned homes. The military said five Israeli soldiers were killed Friday, including four in a blast from a booby-trapped tunnel shaft. More than 360 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the Oct 7 Hamas attacks on Israel that killed about 1,200 people and triggered the war.
The death toll among Palestinians in Gaza has been more than 11,000 according to health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza.
Netanyahu’s remarks Sunday echoed those he made to the Israeli public at a televised news conference Saturday night, which had been his most extensive public description yet of his vision for Gaza after the end of the military campaign. He said Israel must maintain security control “for as long as necessary” and have the ability to enter Gaza at will to deal with perceived threats there.
Israel has been vague on who might administer Gaza if and when Hamas is pushed out, even as it comes under increasing international criticism for the humanitarian crisis and spiraling civilian death toll.
But Netanyahu has now made it clear that he will not agree to the Western-backed Palestinian Authority handling civilian affairs in Gaza unless it changes some of its conduct and unless its leader, President Mahmoud Abbas, forthrightly condemns the Oct 7 assault — something Abbas has refrained from doing so far.