Never said would donate $45 mn per month to Trump: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an interview with controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan B Peterson that he never said he was donating $45 million per month to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"What's being reported in the media is not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump," Musk stated in said interview.

Musk went on to state that he has created a PAC (political action committee) that can legally receive funding and in turn fund political campaigns.

"PACs allow a lot more money into the system that would've been otherwise impossible," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said.