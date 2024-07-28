New British Sikh MP wants to strengthen Labour’s India connection

“There's a lot for us to do and a lot for us to fix. It is going to be really hard. I would not underestimate the scale of the challenge. This country is in its greatest crisis since 1945, it’s a real turnaround job. It's a massive mess the Tories left us with… We go into politics because we want to achieve change and now we have the chance to make that change,” said the MP, who is slowly getting to grips with a “lot to learn” in his brand-new job profile.