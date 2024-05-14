New Caledonia closes airport, imposes curfew after violence

The protests and violence happened on Monday ahead of a vote in the French National Assembly on changes to the New Caledonian constitution.

Video showed the police patrolling the streets among burnt out cars and plumes of smoke, after protesters had set up blockades on key roads on Monday.

The commission said in a statement that significant disturbances in the capital, Noumea, and surrounding townships were ongoing.

It said security forces had been mobilised, all gatherings had been banned in the greater Noumea area, and a liquor ban had been put in place.

It said the curfew would be imposed from 6 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Noumea.

The international airport in Noumea had been closed and all commercial flights cancelled, the airport operator said in a statement on Tuesday.