New Gandhi statue unveiled outside NYC temple after vandalism in 2022

In a post on X, Rajkumar termed the unveiling as a “historic moment for our Richmond Hill community as we came together to show that our love will conquer all hate.”

“A year ago, I led the Richmond Hill community in an international movement for peace after vandals destroyed our Mahatma Gandhi Statue in a hate crime. Today was a historic moment as @NYCMayor and I unveiled a brand new Gandhi statue at the site. Love will always conquer hate,” she said.