New In Pics | July 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Colombia fan inside the stadium before the Copa America match.
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump wait for his arrival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US.
A drone view during the police investigation into gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania
A Palestinian woman reacts after an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
A member of San Fermin's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) kisses a giant's head during a farewell ceremony in Spain.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wimbledon men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.
Published 15 July 2024, 03:04 IST