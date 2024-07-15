Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

New In Pics | July 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 03:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Colombia fan inside the stadium before the Copa America match.

Colombia fan inside the stadium before the Copa America match.

Credit: Reuters photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump wait for his arrival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump wait for his arrival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US.

Credit: Reuters photo

A drone view during the police investigation into gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania

A drone view during the police investigation into gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania

Credit: Reuters photo

A Palestinian woman reacts after an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A Palestinian woman reacts after an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Credit: Reuters photo

A member of San Fermin's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) kisses a giant's head during a farewell ceremony in Spain.

A member of San Fermin's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) kisses a giant's head during a farewell ceremony in Spain.

Credit: Reuters photo

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wimbledon men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wimbledon men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Credit: Reuters photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 July 2024, 03:04 IST
World newsSports NewsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT