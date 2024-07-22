New In Pics | July 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A satellite image shows a closer view of burning oil tanks after an Israeli air strike in Hodeidah.
An indigenous child gestures during the Indigenous Games, in Peruibe, Brazil.
A participant poses on the day people from LGBTQ+ community and their allies parade the city to claim visibility and equal rights, in Cologne, Germany.
A man carries his son along a road, as migrants of different nationalities walk towards the US in a caravan, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico
Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado pray during a prayer rally in Caracas
Published 22 July 2024, 00:25 IST