New In Pics | July 22, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 00:25 IST

A satellite image shows a closer view of burning oil tanks after an Israeli air strike in Hodeidah.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An indigenous child gestures during the Indigenous Games, in Peruibe, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A participant poses on the day people from LGBTQ+ community and their allies parade the city to claim visibility and equal rights, in Cologne, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man carries his son along a road, as migrants of different nationalities walk towards the US in a caravan, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico

Credit: Reuters Photo

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado pray during a prayer rally in Caracas

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 22 July 2024, 00:25 IST
