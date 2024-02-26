New Pakistan's Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz says she has no desire for 'revenge’ against political rivals

She said that the senior PML-N leaders including Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif were her mentors. 'I consider this office as a big responsibility on my shoulders,' she added.

Maryam Nawaz won the chief ministerial elections amidst a walkout by lawmakers of Imran Khan's party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Maryam received 220 votes and won the chief ministerial elections for the politically crucial Punjab province, home to 120 million people. She defeated Rana Aftab of the PTI-backed SIC, who received no votes as his party boycotted the election.

“I want to thank those who put me in difficulties, which included death cells, court visits, incarceration of my father and the death of my mother, but despite all this, I feel indebted to my adversaries. Today, where I am standing, it is all because of this struggle,” she was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Maryam, considered the political heir of Nawaz Sharif, thanked God, her father, uncle Shehbaz Sharif and the lawmakers who voted for her. She said that she was happy to sit in the seat where her father used to sit.

'My father trained me how to run the office,' Maryam said.

The vice president of PML-N said her appointment is an honour for every woman in the country and hoped that the tradition of female leadership would continue in the future as well.